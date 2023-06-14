'Rust' weapons supervisor accused of 'reckless conduct' in Alec Baldwin shooting case

The weapons supervisor on 'Rust', where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins, has been accused of 'reckless conduct'

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the set of Rust where Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has been accused of engaging in smoking and drinking during filming, potentially leading to a hungover state when loading live ammunition into the actor's revolver.

Prosecutors raised these accusations on Friday in response to a motion filed by Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers seeking the dismissal of her involuntary manslaughter charge. They argued that Gutierrez-Reed exhibited a history of reckless behavior and emphasised the importance of holding her accountable.

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, criticised the prosecution for mishandling the case and resorting to character assassination. He stated that the weak nature of the case prompted the prosecution to abandon the pursuit of justice and the truth.

A preliminary hearing for Gutierrez-Reed is scheduled for August, during which a judge will determine whether there is sufficient probable cause for the charges to proceed.

Prosecutors also stated that they expected to make a decision within the next 60 days regarding whether to recharge Baldwin, pending the results of the analysis conducted by the state's independent expert on the gun and its broken sear.

The tragic incident occurred in October 2021 when Baldwin accidentally shot a gun pointed at Hutchins during a rehearsal on the New Mexico film set.

Hutchins was killed, and the film's director, Joel Souza, was injured. Baldwin's initial involuntary manslaughter charge was dismissed in April due to new evidence and the need for further investigation, as cited by the prosecutors.