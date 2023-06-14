Kanye West 'doing amazing' with Bianca Censori: 'He’s feeling better than ever'

Kanye West 'doing amazing' with wife Bianca Censori: 'He’s feeling better than ever'

Kanye West feels his life is back on track since marrying Bianca Censori after his very public divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Speaking about the controversial rapper’s life with the architectural designer, an insider told Us Weekly that “things could not be better” for the newlyweds.

“Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is,” the insider said, “Things couldn’t be better for Kanye and Bianca and they’re doing amazing.”

“Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects,” the insider added.

The source continued: “He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don’t always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he’s feeling better than ever.”

The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, is said to be refraining from indulging into any drama again and focusing on his comeback and marriage to Censori.

As previously reported by The Sun, the Praise God hitmaker and his new bride have moved into a luxury pent house for which he’ll have to pay $20K-a-month amid money troubles.

A source told the publication that the new home of All of the Lights singer is on a short distance from his new Yeezy HQ on Melrose Avenue.

"Ye is seen out and about but he's still fairly low-key at the minute and focusing solely on his empire, he's not interested in posting and causing drama,” the insider said.

"Bianca manages everything and is all about her man. Things are going well for them in their marriage, they both seem extremely well-suited and happy together.