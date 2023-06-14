Aamir Khan celebrates mother's 89th birthday, invites Pratibha Singh to sing for ocassion

Pratibha Singh shares pictures of Aamir Khan's mother's birthday celebration

Aamir Khan celebrated 89th birthday of his mother Zeenat Hussain on June 13 where he invited Pratibha Singh to perform for the ocassion.

Khan hosted the party at his place, which was attended by his ex-wife Kiran Rao and daughter Ira Khan and others.

The 3 idiots star invited a special guest for the evening. He called upon a renowned melodious Punjabi singer Pratibha Singh Baghel to perform for the entire Khan family.

Pratibha enjoyed every bit of the party and shared a glimpse of the intimate birthday celebration on her Instagram. She dropped a bunch of pictures from a party that featured Khan, Rao and many others.

"So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother. The kind of love, warmth & blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful”, the singer wrote in the caption.

As per Pinkvilla, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is having a blast while being on a break.



On the professional, Aamir Khan has temporarily taken a break from acting. But he will be producing a film soon by the name Champions.