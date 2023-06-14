Molly-Mae Hague opens up on wearing bold outfits

Molly-Mae Hague is opening up about wearing bold outfits since giving birth.
Molly cut a casual figure as she indulged in some retail therapy during an outing on Tuesday.
The former Love Island star, 24, opted for a laid-back look for the day as she donned a black sleeveless top with white straps.
The influencer also wore a pair of white high-waisted trousers along with a pair of black sandals.
The social media star completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a light palette of makeup. It comes after Molly-Mae revealed that she 'doesn't have the confidence to wear a bikini' after giving birth.
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen together in 'Lust Stories 2'
Royal expert claims that King Charles' particular decision for Prince Harry seemed to have backfired
'Fukrey' features Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh
Blackpink’s Jennie is currently battling a myriad of ‘deteriorating health’ issues
Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, will star as G’iah in ‘Secret Invasion’
Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar embarking on a European adventure and sharing their real-life fairytale