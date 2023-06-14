Royal expert welcomes King Charles latest decision about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

A royal expert has welcomed King Charles decision not to invite Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to the Trooping the Colour.

Royal expert and author Lady Colin Campbell has welcomed King Charles decision and called the Duke of Sussex a ‘viper.’



Speaking to GB News, Lady Colin said, “I mean with due respect, Harry is a viper and Charles would’ve had to be totally insane to invite him.

“Harry has shown that he’s utterly disloyal and has absolutely no regard for anything that supports the monarchy.”

Earlier, Daily Mail quoted royal expert Richard Eden as claiming, “I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan have not been invited to the king’s birthday parade … It will be the first time in Harry’s life that he has not been welcome at the monarch’s official birthday celebrations.”