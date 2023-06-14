Demi Lovato on using they/them pronouns: 'I got tired'

Demi Lovato recently opened up about their decision to embrace both she/her and they/them pronouns

Demi Lovato, the popular singer-songwriter of Cool for the Summer, recently opened up to GQ Hype Spain about their decision to embrace both she/her and they/them pronouns.

After publicly identifying as nonbinary in 2021, Lovato shared their thoughts on why they chose to reintroduce she/her pronouns last year.

In the interview, Lovato, 30, expressed the exhaustion they felt constantly having to educate others about their pronouns. "I just got tired," Lovato said.

However, they acknowledged the importance of continuing to raise awareness and educate others about different gender identities.

Lovato also touched on the need for more gender-neutral spaces, not only for artists but for everyone. They shared personal experiences of feeling conflicted when using public toilets or filling out forms that only offer male or female options.

Lovato expressed a desire for a change in such systems, hoping for more inclusive options in the future.

Last year, during an episode of their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, the artist publicly came out as nonbinary and announced their decision to use they/them pronouns. Lovato emphasized that this change reflected their fluidity in gender expression and allowed them to be true to themselves.

In May 2022, Lovato added "she/her" back to their Instagram profile alongside "they/them."

A few months later, during a conversation on the Spout podcast with Tamara Dhia, Lovato explained their choice to reintroduce she/her pronouns. They described feeling a balance between masculine and feminine energy and not identifying exclusively as a man or a woman.