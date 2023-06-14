Katie Cassidy, Stephen Huszar find love on sets of Hallmark movie

Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar embarking on a European adventure and sharing their real-life fairytale

Love has blossomed for actors Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar after meeting on the set of their upcoming Hallmark film, A Royal Christmas Crush.

A reliable source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that the Arrow actress, 36, and Huszar, 39, are now dating.

According to the source, the couple recently embarked on a romantic European getaway. They first joined Cassidy's family in Portugal before continuing their journey to Spain and France.

Finally, they made their way to Monaco, where they attended the Grand Prix and enjoyed their time together. Monaco held a special significance for Cassidy, who thoroughly enjoyed her time there.

During their European adventure, the couple also attended a lavish yacht event hosted by Italian music artists Fedez and Lazza, courtesy of Boem luxury yacht.

The couple's romantic connection was teased earlier this month when Cassidy shared an adorable photo of herself and Huszar with the caption, "#PrinceCharming."

Fans can witness their on-screen chemistry in A Royal Christmas Crush, premiering on July 8 at 8 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel. In the movie, Cassidy's character, Ava, seizes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work at the Royal Ice Hotel, leading her to a whirlwind romance with a prince portrayed by Huszar.