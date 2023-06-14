Chris Hemsworth swoons over Ed Sheeran amid concert

Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter to celebrate Ed Sheeran's record

Ed Sheeran is making a series of hit songs and breaking records after his court battle win, and who is always there to be his support guy: Chris Hemsworth

The Thor star swooned over the Grammy winner after he serenaded through his third show on Ed’s Mathematic Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.



“Saw Ed Sheeran for the 3rd time this year. Some say I’m a super fan, others say I’m a borderline stalker… mostly Ed says that actually, but hey, I’m just a really supportive mate,” the Marvel star tweeted.

“Congrats on breaking stadium records once again, champ!” Hemsworth said, referring to the Shape Of You singer registered a record when he sang in front of 89,000, till the date, the largest US attendance.

The bromance between the two stars was ongoing for some while as earlier in February, the pair exchanged their special items, with Hemsworth receiving his guitar and Sheeran getting Thor’s hammer backstage at the singer’s Brisbane concert.

“So basically, I am really into like trading trade tools for trade tools,” Sheeran then said.