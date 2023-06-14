Arnold Schwarzenegger's wife turned down 'Arnold' invite

'Arnold' director Lesley Chilcott revealed the incident

Arnold Schwarzenegger's cheating scandal was the last straw for his former wife, Maria Shriver, as it was evident the wounds were still fresh that the latter excused herself from Arnold's tell-all Netflix series, seemingly not to relive dark memories.

In a conversation with Yahoo Entertainment, the filmmaker Lesley Chilcott contacted Shriver while making the documentary.



"We did talk; we talked a few times," she added.

But, Chilcott revealed when she invited Shriver to participate, she "politely declined."

The tension between the couple rose after it came to light that he sired a secret son with the family's housekeeper.

The Terminator star opened up about the scandal in the documentary with reluctance, although a decade has passed, adding, "every time I do, it opens up the wounds again."

"I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my ** up. Because of that, everyone had to suffer, Maria had to suffer, the kids had to suffer, Joseph, his mother, everyone."

The actor added, "I am going to have to live with it the rest of my life. People will remember my successes, and they will also remember my failures. This is a major failure. I had failures in the past in my career, but this is a whole different ball game, dimension of failure."

The pair were officially separated in 2021 while they shared four children.