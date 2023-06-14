Tom Holland clears air on '12 months' career break plan

Tom Holland was flooded with fans concerns when he revealed he would go for "a year" from acting after The Crowded Room series.
But on Live with Kelly and Mark, the Spider-Man star clarified, "It's so funny. Obviously, 'The Crowded Room' came out. We didn't have very favourable reviews. So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews," Holland said. "But I'm eight months into my year off. I've been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixes, playing golf."
The Crowded Room actor added, "I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans and the people that have seen the show because we're at 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I'm honoured and really excited for the rest of the show to come out."
Earlier, Holland said to take a "break" after the Apple TV plus show's end, adding he was "really excited" about" the series "but "I can confidently say that after I finish that TV show, I will be taking a break."
