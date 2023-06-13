'Elemental' director talks about pressure before highly anticipated film releases

The director of the highly Highly anticipated "Elemental" said he feels the pressure to give a box office hit, days before the Pixar Animation Studios' movie hits theaters.

The studio was behind blockbuster movies such as "Toy Story," "Cars" and "Finding Nemo".



According to a report in Reuters, the studio is under pressure to fulfil fans expectations from the movie which is projected to debut with a modest $31 million to $41 million this weekend in the U.S

The news agency reported that Pixar is looking to rebound from the box office disappointment of 2022 release "Lightyear," the origin story of "Toy Story" hero Buzz Lightyear.

The movie brought in an earthbound $226.7 million in global ticket sales, a fraction of the $1 billion take for 2019's "Toy Story 4."

Speaking about the film, "Elemental" director Peter Sohn said he feels pressure to deliver a box-office hit, particularly since his movie is among the few summer titles based on an original story.

The film was inspired by Sohn's appreciation for his Korean immigrant parents, a theme he hopes will resonate with audiences.

The movie is set to release on Friday.