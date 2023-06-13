Kendall Jenner rocks high-waisted denim jeans and leather boots for night out

Kendall Jenner was seen looking effortlessly stylish for her dinner in LA

Kendall Jenner was spotted in LA on Monday night, heading out for dinner at Sushi Fumi and exuding an air of effortless style in her casual outfit. The 27-year-old model donned a chic brown leather jacket as she strutted along the pavement.

To complement the jacket, Kendall paired it with high-waisted denim jeans and a black belt that cinched her waist. A cropped white T-shirt completed the ensemble, and she added heeled leather boots to give herself even more height, emphasizing her already impressive stature.

Kendall's dark tresses were styled sleek and straight, cascading over her shoulders, and her makeup was typically glamorous.

Rumors have been circulating that Kendall is dating Bad Bunny, who's real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, 29, although neither of them has publicly confirmed the relationship.

According to a source who spoke with People in May, the couple is reportedly getting more serious.

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” the source revealed.

“He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill,” they added.

The insider also claimed that “it was a slow start,” to the relationship, “but they spend almost every day together now.”