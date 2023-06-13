Baekhyun from EXO seemingly throws shade at his agency SM Entertainment

Despite the controversy, it was announced that all members would be participating in their comeback

K-pop group EXO’s Baekhyun is gaining attention for seemingly throwing shade at his agency SM Entertainment ahead of their comeback in his latest Instagram post.

Baekhyun was one of the many idols who trained and debuted under SM Entertainment, however, he revealed not so long ago that he, Chen and Xiumin are suing the agency in order to terminate their contracts.

Despite the controversy, it was announced that all the members of the group would be participating in their highly anticipated comeback. They released their pre-release single Let Me In on June 12th which was a hit with fans because of its emotional sound and stunning visuals.

Soon after, their social media page revealed their comeback schedule through a poster which included all the details about what is to come. Like most idols, Baekhyun reposted the poster for his fans and they noticed that he had tilted the poster diagonally.

Although it was initially believed to be done for aesthetic purposes, they soon realized that the only thing missing from the poster was the logo of the agency SM Entertainment. Fans soon took to social media to laugh at the small detail, claiming the idol did it because of their ongoing case.