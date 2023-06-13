Zendaya shares her strong reaction to the Rome restaurant speculation

Zendaya has recently rejected the report claiming she was not permitted entry to Rome restaurant over strict dress code.
Speaking to Page Six, the actress’ rep clarified, “This is completely false.”
On June 12, Zendaya seemingly taken a dig at the speculation on her Instagram Story by sharing an illustration of a person, captioning it as, “Source? I made it up.”
Meanwhile, the actress’ assistant Darnell Appling dished out details about what really happened. He disclosed that their group simply changed their mind about where they wanted to dine.
“Well, this is a bald head lie,” wrote Appling on Instagram Story regarding the report.
Appling further said, “We never got denied anywhere. We walked into the building and realised we ate there before when we see the stairs. The same stairs Zendaya slipped on last year and posted about.”
The Euphoria star’s crew member also explained, “We all wanted to try a new restaurant and went somewhere else to do so. We actually never went upstairs and interacted with anyone. We talked amongst ourselves in the downstairs lobby.”
“This whole story is a lie,” added the actress spokesperson.
