Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses being overlooked in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”

Leigh-Ann Pinnock described her experience of being overlooked in Little Mix, saying it caused her to be “frustrated, sad and angry.” The 31-year-old came to fame when the girl group was formed in the X-Factor in 2011.
However, she felt overlooked by their “predominately white” fandom as well as the pop industry. In a new interview with Vogue, she explained: “The pop industry is very white, we did have a predominately white fan base. It took me so long to understand why I was feeling so undervalued. I just blamed myself. My family would be like, ‘Oh, Leigh, you're getting the same money. It's fine’. I just couldn't accept that.”
The English singer is now set to kick off her solo career with the track Don’t Say Love which she released recently and helped her with channelling the “frustration, sadness and anger” that she experienced while in Little Mix.
“Don't Say Love is about wanting to be loved wholeheartedly, [like] the love that I have for myself. If it's not that, then I don't want it. That's a journey, getting there. Within the group and in my career, I really felt like a lot of the time I was overlooked and undervalued. I really wanted to get that emotion across in the video: frustration, sadness, anger,” she added. “I wanted to get that across in my first single, so I could just leave that girl and that feeling in the past.”
Lisa Marie died in January at the age of 54
The CW nears renewal decisions on 'Superman & Lois' and 'All American: Homecoming'
Samuel L. Jackson's stoic expression became an instant internet sensation
Al Pacino recently made headlines for expecting a child with Noor Alfallah, 29
Anderson also revealed that Murray was originally cast in his latest film, Asteroid City
Treat Williams was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday