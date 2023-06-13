‘Wakanda Forever’ actor Tenoch Huerta rebuts sexual assault allegations

Tenoch Huerta, renowned for his portrayal of the antagonist Namor in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has vehemently denied the sexual assault allegation made against him by musician María Elena Ríos.

Huerta, in a statement shared with Variety and posted on his Instagram, vehemently denied Ríos' claims, labeling them as "false and completely unsubstantiated." He expressed his determination to challenge these allegations, stating, "I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer."

According to Huerta's statement, he and Ríos were in a consensual relationship for several months about a year ago. He emphasized that their interactions were always consensual, citing numerous individuals who could attest to that fact. Huerta accused Ríos of misrepresenting their relationship both privately and in front of mutual friends after their breakup.

Recognizing the potential damage caused by these accusations, Huerta revealed that he had engaged a legal team a few months ago to protect his reputation and counter the false claims. While acknowledging his imperfections and commitment to personal growth, he stressed the importance of contesting allegations that are not only untrue but also offensive.

María Elena Ríos, a saxophonist and activist, publicly accused Huerta of sexual assault in a Twitter thread, referring to him as a "sexual predator."

Huerta concluded his statement by expressing gratitude to his family and supporters and appreciating those who are willing to examine the facts before jumping to untrue and unfair conclusions.

As for Huerta's future appearances as Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel has yet to confirm any details following his debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety's requests for comment from Marvel have not received a response so far.