Aishwarya Rai tops Bollywood's richest actress’ list followed by Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif earn a spot in the richest actress' list

There are many Bollywood actress' who have maintained their image in the entertainment industry despite many boycott, backlashes and trolls. Not a single issue made any difference to their net worth.

News 18 revealed the list of top five richest actress' of Bollywood:

Aishwarya Rai:

Aishwarya Rai is the richest actress of the Bollywood film industry, having a net worth of INR 824 crore. However, after her marriage, she has stepped aside from the industry. She does very little work nowadays, but still her worth remains the same.

Priyanka Chopra:

Globally acclaimed star Priyanka Chopra, who is also married to American singer Nick Jonas, comes after Aishwarya in terms of net worth. She has been a part of many big Bollywood films and shows. The actress is now settled in the USA, but still have an outstanding net worth of INR 577 crore.

Deepika Padukone:

Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone has a massive fan base not only in India but internationally as well. Besides making a prominent name in the Bollywood, she showcased her extremely vivid acting skills in Hollywood. Deepika also known as the Queen of Bollywood has a net worth of more than INR 330 crore.

Madhuri Dixit:

The Devdas actress is widely known for her amazing dancing skill. With her killer moves and on-point expressions, she rules the hearts of many even today. Madhuri’s net worth is approximately INR 280 crore.

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif is one of the most polished and finest actress’ of the Hindi cinema, having a net worth of around INR 164 crore. Besides being a part of many super hit films, the actress also owns her beauty brand by the name Kay by Katrina.