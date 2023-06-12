Ben Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez wows fans in stunning red dress

Versatile actress and singing sensation Jennifer Lopez stunned fans with her latest pictures as she showed off her true beauty in breathtaking red outfit.



The Hollywood star looked drop-dead gorgeous in jaw-dropping strapless ruby ballgown, while promoting her business.

Ben Affleck's wife, 53, piled her famous locks on top of her head in a loose bun and held up a glass containing her cocktail at the glitzy event.

Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise the the singer and actress, who's enjoying her married life with Ben Affleck.

One person penned: "Yea *** lady."

Another wrote: "Red looks amazing on you."

While third one reacted as admiring: "You looked stunning."

Lopez recently celebrated her big milestone with fans as her new film, "The Mother", has become one of Netflix's 10 most watched films of all time after securing a fourth week at number one globally on the streaming platform.