Uzo Aduba announces pregnancy at 2023 Tony Awards

Uzo Aduba, famous amongst the masses for her role in Orange Is the New Black, is expecting her first child with her husband Robert Sweeting, according to her announcement at the 2023 Tony Awards. A representative for the couple confirmed the exciting news to PEOPLE.



According to an insider, the couple is extremely delighted about their expanding family and eagerly anticipates becoming parents. During the Tony's red carpet event, Aduba proudly unveiled her baby bump by unbuttoning her orange Christian Siriano suit jacket. Completing her look, she wore David Webb jewelry, Alexandre Birman shoes, and carried a Judith Leiber clutch.

In September 2021, sources confirmed that Aduba and Sweeting had privately tied the knot in 2020. The couple exchanged vows in a secret ceremony held in New York City. Aduba publicly addressed her marriage for the first time on Instagram, quoting a line from When Harry Met Sally and expressing her happiness with her partner.

Recently, on Mother's Day, Aduba shared an Instagram post reflecting on the significant mothers in her life, both past and present. She expressed gratitude for her own mother, who had been a blessing in her life for many remarkable years. Aduba also extended her wishes to all mothers, acknowledging their important role and sending love to both biological and chosen mothers. She expressed her love for her mother and thanked her for being an exceptional parent.

In conclusion, Uzo Aduba's pregnancy announcement has brought immense joy to her and her husband. They eagerly look forward to embarking on their journey as parents.