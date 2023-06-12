Lily Collins shines at Max Mara's Resort 2024 Presentation in Sweden

Lily Collins, a month after the theft of her wedding band and Irene Neuwirth-designed engagement ring from a spa at The West Hollywood EDITION, was spotted at the Max Mara's Resort 2024 presentation in Sweden, showcasing two distinct glamorous looks.

At the Scandinavian-themed event, the 34-year-old Emmy nominee appeared ethereal in Max Mara's silver mesh maxi-dress layered over a white slip dress, paired with matching peep-toe heels. Lily complemented her attire with a flower crown reminiscent of a May Queen and adorned herself with Cartier jewelry.



Her brunette waves were styled by hairstylist Mike Desir for the fashion festivities, while make-up artist Aurélie Payen highlighted her natural brows and delicate features.

Lily, along with other guests dressed in white, traveled by ferry from the mainland to Fjäderholmarna, the closest archipelago island to Stockholm, where they enjoyed a meal at Fjäderholmarnas Krog.

Expressing her gratitude on social media, Lily, who has a following of 34 million, described the evening as a "midsummer night's dream" and thanked Max Mara for the warm welcome in Stockholm. She also added that her "Scandi dreams" were fulfilled by the brand.

During the cruise, Collins particularly enjoyed spending time with Kathy Hilton from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing a laugh with her. Lily expressed her excitement, mentioning her love for Bravo TV and the significance of the moment.

Lily's husband of 21 months, Charlie McDowell, who directed Windfall, left a comment on her Instagram slideshow, featuring heart-eye and red heart emojis. Collins and the 39-year-old filmmaker are collaborating on his upcoming directorial project, which is an adaptation of Tove Jansson's 1972 novel, The Summer Book. The film stars Glenn Close, an eight-time Oscar nominee, and Lily is co-producing it with Charlie.