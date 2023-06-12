Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday gets his 'big break' under YRF banner

Ahaan Panday's debut movie is expected to release in 2024

Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday has got his first ever Bollywood break under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Aditya Chopra is reportedly grooming Ahaan for his debut project. One of the close sources revealed: “Ahaan has got his big Bollywood break and it is under the YRF banner!”

“It couldn’t be bigger than this for Ahaan. Aditya Chopra is grooming him and his film will go on floors early next year.”

“Ahaan has proven to Adi that he is very dedicated to his craft and so, Adi has signed him on in the YRF Talent division that has historically managed the careers of incredible performers like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, to name a few”, added sources.

Sources further stated: “It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation. Someone who is relatable to today’s youth.”

“With Aditya Chopra feeling that Ahaan is a strong contender for this level of stardom, all eyes will be on the young boy to see how he can floor everyone with his first film.”

“Ahaan has shown that he chooses to stay away from the public gaze in recent years to only focus on improving his craft and that goes well with the YRF ethos because the company always bets on talent and sincerity. This is the reason why YRF has been able to produce the top stars of the country", concluded sources.

Yash Raj Films has been working for the past 13 years to shape the careers of many new talents, reports Pinkvilla.