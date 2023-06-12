VIDEO: High tides hit Mumbai waterfront as Biparjoy approaches

Tropical storm Biparjoy is present at a distance of not even 550 kilometeres from Mumbai and has given rise to the sea tides along the coast.



The cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 5km per hour and lay centred over the same region near latitude 19.0°N and longitude 67.7°E, about 540 km west of Mumbai and 600 km south of Karachi.

As the storm moves closer, rough sea conditions are witnessed along the affected coasts in both countries. On Monday, a video of high tides hitting a seafront near India Gate in the port city surfaced.

The water was seen hitting the fence built along the coast and splashing on the sidewalk where a few people were standing while some were capturing the scene with their phones' cameras.

As per the reports by Indian media, strong gusty winds are blowing in the state of Gujarat under the effect of Biparjoy, and heavy rains are expected in the state's districts from June 13 to 15.

Authorities in Indian coastal areas were put on high alert to deal with the extremely severe cyclonic storm (ESCS) “Biparjoy” that is moving closer and likely to hit on 15th June.

The cyclone is very likely to move nearly northward till the morning of 14th June, then move north northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

Possible impacts on Indian coastal areas:

— Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Saurashtra and Kutch on 14th June.

— The intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat on 15th June.

— Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region on 15th June.