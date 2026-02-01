‘Canada is not Minnesota’: Canadian minister defends Canada’s immigration system

Canadian Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says Canada’s approach to immigration enforcement is different from recent US operations that have sparked protests and outrage in Minnesota.

Speaking to Global News earlier this week, Anandasangaree said he would not directly criticise US actions but emphasised that Canada follows strict legal standards when removing people from the country.

“What I would say is that Canada is not Minnesota,” Anandasangare said.

“I think my responsibility is not to opine on other countries’ processes but, more importantly, to ensure that our process is in line with Charter values, is in line with the rule of law and is in line with due process.”

The comments come as US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection carry out intensive immigration raids in Minnesota .

The operations have led to large protests, particularly following the deaths of two Minneapolis residents.

Renee Good was shot and killed in her car on January 7 by an ICE officer while Alex Pretti was killed during a demonstration on January 24 by Customs and Border Protection officers.

Anandasangree, who oversees the Canada Border Services Agency, said Canada removed more than 22,000 people last year “in a compassionate and humane manner” while ensuring due process “every step of the way.”

He also dismissed suggestions that Canada is scaling back intelligence sharing with the United States over the controversial raids.

“It’s certainly true that Canada and the United States are going through a difficult patch in our long history, one that is being addressed by our prime minister,” he said.