How to watch February's full snow moon this weekend

Sky-watchers will have a chance to see February’s full moon snow moon light up the evening sky this weekend, according to EarthSky.

The full moon will reach its peak at 5:09PM ET on Sunday, appearing near sunset and looking brightest while low in the sky.

EarthSky says the moon will also appear full on Saturday and Monday, giving viewers multiple chances to catch the lunar display.

Noah Petro, chief of NASA;s Planetary, Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Laboratory at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, said the moon will still look full outside of its peak time.

February’s full moon is known as the snow moon, a name tied to heavy winter snowfall across North America, according to the Farmers' Almanac.

With NASA’s Artemis II mission expected to launch as early as February, Petro encouraged people to spend time observing the moon.

“Go out and look at it when it’s full, when it’s partially full, and learn its geography,” Petro said to CNN.

“Start learning what features are where and what it looks like as the moon goes through its phases to celebrate the fact that we are in this Artemis era and going back to the moon.”

Petro said the moon’s light and dark areas are visible to the naked eye, though a telescope can help reveal craters and surface details.

“It’s a great way to absorb the full breadth of what the moon has to offer to the casual observer,” Petro added.