Jason Gardiner shares ‘only Ashley Banjo' reached out after sudden departure

Former Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner has claimed that only Ashley Banjo contacted him after his sudden departure.

Holly, now 42, first began presenting the hit ITV skating show in 2006 when she was just 25 years old. It was her first hosting gig alongside Phillip Schofield and led to her winning a hosting job on This Morning just three years later.

Jason, 51, along with Karen Kresge, Karen Barber, Robin Cousins, and Nicky Slater were the original judges on the panel, with Jason appearing on the show until 2019 (missing the 2012 series).

However, Jason quit the show after becoming embroiled in a furious row with contestant Gemma Collins and claimed the show was "too toxic".

Four years after his shock exit, Jason has opened up about his colleagues as he claimed that Holly had failed to reach out after his sudden departure from the show after 13 years - and that only Ashley Banjo had contacted him.

"I got nothing. It made me feel disposable," he said.