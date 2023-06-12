Amber Heard’s film ‘In The Fire’ to premiere at Taormina Film Festival

Hollywood star Amber Heard, who is currently staying in Spain following Johnny Depp trial last year, will arrive in Sicily, Italy for the promotion of her upcoming film In The Fire.



According to a report by Deadline, the Aquaman actress is set to appear at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the world premiere of In The Fire.



The supernatural thriller that stars Amber Heard as a pioneering psychiatrist will premiere on June 24 at the Teatro Antico di Taorina.

Amber Heard will attend the festival, which takes place from June 23 to July 1, 2023 in Sicily, along with the film’s director Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriego.

According to Marca, Amber was seen on the set of In the Fire before the Johnny Depp defamation trial had started.

In the Fire will be the first movie promoted by Amber Heard after the legal battle with Depp.

The publication further said following the trial, now Amber Heard’s priority is to put the attention on her film career.