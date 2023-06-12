Photos: Rebel Wilson shows off daughter Royce Lillian in candid snaps

Famed comedian and actor Rebel Wilson recently graced fans with yet another adorable snap of her daughter Royce Lillian.

The pictures have been shared to Instagram, and showcase the 8-month-old being cradled in Wilson’s arms.

In one, she holds onto her little bundle of joy while she looking away from the camera.

In this first photo the tiny tot wore a neon yellow onesie for the snap, alongside a bright pink bib and a muted pink headband.

The second photo in the gallery however showcased the duo looking directly into the lens, with Wilson and her daughter standing upright.

The caption for both these pictures was short, sweet and read, "My Baby".

The first look of Royce was shared back in May, around Mother’s Day.

At the time she shared a snap to social media and wrote, “Happy Mother's Day,” Just woke up at 5:30 am and changed a big [poop emoji] …how about you?)”