Ranbir Kapoor shows off his violent side in 'Animal' pre-teaser: WATCH

'Animal' is set to release on August 11

Ranbir Kapoor will be showing off his violent side in his forthcoming action-thriller film Animal.

The makers have finally dropped a pre teaser of about 50 seconds that shows a glimpse of Ranbir doing some really wild action using an axe.

He can be seen killing a bunch of men covered in masks with a fire axe. He wore a white kurta and dhoti along with a pair of sneakers.

The 38-year-old actor has opted for an intriguing look for this film. The actor chose to grow a heavy beard and a long hairstyle.

Watch teaser:

The pre teaser immediately garnered a massive attention on social media. Not just fans, but Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt also gave a shoutout to him by sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle.



Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal will mark the first on-screen collaboration of the Barfi actor with the Goodbye actress, Rashmika Mandanna.

Besides the two, the action-packed movie also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor is significant roles.

Animal is Sandeep’s second Hindi film after Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. The all-new film is being produced under the banner of Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-series. The crime-thriller is slated to release in theatres on August 11, reports India Today.