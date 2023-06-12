'John Wick' director teases Halle Berry 'soon to be in action'

'John Wick' franchise is in discussion with Halle Berry for her return

John Wick's universe will get more bloodier as the studio wanted its no-nonsense character of Sofia, played by, Halle Berry and along with her two canines back.

Appearing at The Joe Rogan Experience, director Chad Stahelski confirmed the ongoing talks between the studio and the actor on her return to the gun-fu franchise.



"Yeah. We have actually been in talks several times to try to... I hate the term spinoff. But they are trying to do other satellite projects off the Wick franchise. Hopefully they'll be good ones,” the filmmaker said.

In the meantime, currently, two spinoffs are in the works. The first one is Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas while the other is a miniseries The Continental about New York Continental Hotel rise.

Earlier, Lionsgate went forward with John Wick 5 after intense speculations about the renewal after the booming business of Chapter 4.

During the company's earnings call, the president, Joe Drake, announced, "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series The Continental."

Adding, "And so, we're building out the world and when that [fifth] movie comes, [it] will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."