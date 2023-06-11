Cynthia Erivo pens emotional note about filming THIS scene in 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo reflects on emotional scene in 'Wicked' that moved her to tears

Cynthia Erivo took to social media to share a memory of filming a scene in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation that moved her to tears.



Playing the role of Elphaba alongside Ariana Grande in the Wicked musical film adaptation, Cynthia Erivo shared a photo of her hand with long green nails resting on a script for Wicked: Part Two.

Recalling the special scene, she wrote, “yesterday we finished filming I’m Not That Girl when we had come to the end of that moment, my heart broke open and tears fell. (Please know this happens OFTEN).”

In the said scene, Elphaba confesses her feelings for Fiyero, who is actually the boyfriend of Glinda (played by Ariana Grande).

The scene made Erivo conscious of the beauty typical standards and how people who don’t fulfill them feel, she wrote, “I thought of us, the ones who often feel like they’re on the outside. The ones who don’t know that their differences, oddities, quirks are what make them beautiful and special.”

“The ones who, for some reason, believe they can’t be loved and I felt proud to sing a song that might speak to those feelings.”

Erivo also mentioned how grateful she is to be working on the film, “I am endlessly grateful to play a role that turns the notion of what beauty is on its head. I’m already grieving for the day our little bubble must come to an end.”