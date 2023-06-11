Music industry grapples with AI-generated music

Deezer, a streaming service, is developing tools to detect AI-generated music after a wave of convincingly produced songs featuring cloned voices of famous artists went viral.

These AI-generated tracks are so authentic that they are often mistaken for leaked or unreleased songs. AI platforms can now learn from human-provided vocals and music content to recreate melodies and voices within seconds, allowing producers to imitate the voices of renowned artists.

Artists and fans have mixed reactions, with some highlighting the issue of formulaic pop music while others embrace the technology. Deezer aims to eliminate fraudulent AI content from its platform and establish a fair remuneration model for different types of music creation.

The UK music industry has joined the Human Artistry Campaign, which sets guidelines for responsible AI use. While concerns about copyright infringement and the integrity of human creativity persist, singer Grimes has supported AI-generated music, offering to split royalties for songs using her voice and advocating for open-sourcing art and eliminating copyright.

The industry faces the challenge of distinguishing between authentic and fabricated music, and stakeholders must decide which side of history they want to be on.

Responsible development and use of AI technologies will be crucial in preserving human culture and artistry in the music industry.