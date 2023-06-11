Prince Harry makes King Charles emotional with his statement?

Prince Harry, during his witness statement in a London court last week, appeared showing his affection for his father King Charles III as he broke silence on rumours about alleged relationship with Major James Hewitt.



The Duke of Sussex told the court that it was not less than a nightmare to learn about the false reports and claims that King Charles III was not his real father, stating that he feared some journalists would try to get him "ousted" from the royal family.

Harry's statement, according to a royal source, would surely have left a strong effect on the newly crowned King's emotions who always keeps both of his sons close to his heart even after the Duke's all controversial moves.

The Duke of Sussex gave evidence in his lawsuit against MGN on historic allegations of gathering news via unlawful means, including over a an article related to rumours that Major James Hewitt, who Princess Diana allegedly had an affair with, was Harry's real father.



Harry, in a witness statement seen by Newsweek, said: "This article, which was published on page 4 of The People and was written by Dean Rousewell, reported a plot to steal a sample of my DNA to test my parentage."

"Numerous newspapers had reported a rumour that my biological father was James Hewitt, a man my mother had a relationship with after I was born. At the time of this article and others similar to it, I wasn't actually aware that my mother hadn't met Major Hewitt until after I was born."

"This timeline is something I only learnt of in around 2014, although I now understand this was common knowledge amongst the defendant's journalists. At the time, when I was 18-years-old and had lost my mother just six years earlier, stories such as this felt very damaging and very real to me."

"They were hurtful, mean and cruel. I was always left questioning the motives behind the stories. Were the newspapers keen to put doubt into the minds of the public so I might be ousted from the royal family?"

Harry also got emotional while revealing that the claims and reports affected his phycological well-being and caused mental stress.