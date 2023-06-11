Kim Zolciak sparks speculation of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' comeback

Kim Zolciak, the well-known reality TV star from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," has sparked rumours of a comeback to the popular Bravo series by dropping her soon-to-be ex-husband's last name from her Instagram handle.

The 45-year-old star shared photos with former "RHOA" cast members Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield, and DeShawn Snow, captioning the post with "See you soon" and including the hashtag #RHOA and a tag to Bravo TV. Fans eagerly await her return, as Zolciak previously took a step back from being a full-time cast member but left an undeniable impact on the franchise.

Coinciding with her recent divorce filing from ex-husband Kroy Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcons player, Zolciak's Instagram post suggests that she is ready to embrace her individuality once again.



The couple's relationship was documented on "RHOA" and their spin-off show, "Don't Be Tardy," which chronicled their married life over eight seasons. As the divorce proceedings continue, court documents reveal that Biermann has primary custody of their four children, adding further complexity to their separation.

Executive producer of "The Real Housewives" franchise, Andy Cohen, expressed surprise at the news of Zolciak's divorce during an episode of his SiriusXM program.

He reached out to offer his support and condolences, acknowledging the challenges they face with children involved.

While Zolciak's divorce and potential return to "RHOA" create speculation and excitement, one thing remains certain: she is ready to embark on her individual journey and leave her mark on the reality TV scene once again.