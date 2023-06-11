'Barbie' soundtrack to feature Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua's 'Barbie World'

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have announced the release date for their collaboration on the Barbie movie soundtrack, titled "Barbie World."
The original hitmakers Aqua will also be featured on the track. The release is set for June 23, as revealed by the artists on Saturday night.
Both Minaj and Ice Spice shared teasers on their social media, with Minaj playfully stating, "It's BARBIE B!CH‼️‼️‼️ If you still in doubt," and Ice Spice captioning hers as "bad like da barbie."
The Barbie track can be pre-saved ahead of its official release. Aqua, Minaj, and Ice Spice previously collaborated on a remix of "Princess Diana," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart and No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart, making history as the first co-billed women to achieve such success in the chart's 34-year history.
The Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig, is scheduled to premiere nationwide on July 21, along with its star-studded soundtrack. Additionally, Minaj has recently announced her forthcoming album, set to be released on October 20, marking her first album in five years.
