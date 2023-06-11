Biparjoy intensifies, inches closer to Pakistan's coastline

Fishermen drag their nets, as they leave after catching fish in the sea at a beach in Karachi on June 3, 2023. — Online

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy” intensifies in the Arabian Sea leaving Karachi vulnerable to intense heat as it moves towards the city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, the PMD chief meteorologist in Sindh, said the cyclone is 770 kilometres away from the port city, while it is 750 kilometres far from the south of Thatta and 860 kilometres away from the south-east of Ormara in Balochistan.

This cyclone system, according to Dr Sarfaraz, will continue to move northwards. The wind speed at the centre’s system is between 140 to 160 kilometres, while waves are 30 to 40 feet high at the centre and around the system.

The weather in the port city will likely fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C, while the minimum temperature will be 29°C. However, the mercury is expected to rise up to 40°C on Monday.

At present, the level of humidity in the city’s air is at 76%, while winds are blowing at a speed of five kilometres. Overall the weather is expected to remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours.

There is a chance of rain with strong winds and thundershowers in Southeast Sindh, the Met Office said. During this time, winds can blow at a speed of 60 to 80km per hour.

Owing to the cyclone's threat, the Karachi administration imposed a ban on entering the city's beaches for fishing, swimming, sailing and bathing effective from today (June 11) till the "end of the storm."

The decision was taken to avoid any untoward incident of shipwreck or drowning. However, despite the ban, people are still fishing at the beach and fishermen were also present in the sea with their boats.

Meanwhile, fishermen of Ormara have also been advised to stay away from the sea from today till June 17, while citizens have also been prohibited from picnicking near the sea, the provincial fisheries department said.

Flights affected

Flight operations around the country remain affected due to the bad weather across cities.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), in a statement, said that flight PK798 from Toronto to Lahore was diverted to Islamabad. Three flights PK262 from Dubai to Islamabad, PK760 from Jeddah to Lahore and an international flight coming from Dubai to Islamabad were diverted to Multan.

Flight PK747 from Lahore to Madinah, as per the CAA, was delayed by three hours and 20 minutes, while an international flight from Lahore to Abu Dhabi was delayed by three hours and five minutes. Meanwhile, flight PK406 from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 35 minutes.

A private airline's flight from Lahore to Jeddah was cancelled due to operational reasons. Another private airline flight from Lahore to Karachi got delayed by two hours 25 minutes at Kashkar, the CAA stated.

Flight PK186 from Sharjah to Lahore was diverted to Faisalabad and a private flight from Karachi to Lahore was diverted to Islamabad, the CAA mentioned.

Power supply in Multan remained suspended for three hours in New Multan's Block T after a storm.

