Very severe cyclone Biparjoy 840km away from Karachi

ISLAMABAD: With a 25-28 feet maximum wave height, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy” over the east-central Arabian Sea is maintaining its intensity and has been further tracked north-northeastward during the past 12 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned Saturday.
An alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday stated that the storm now "lies near Latitude 17.3°N & Longitude 67.4°E at a distance of about 840km south of Karachi, 830km south of Thatta & 930km southeast of Ormara".
Previously, the storm was 1,040 kilometres south of Karachi, 1,020, kilometres south of Thatta, and 1,110 kilometres southeast of Ormara.
"Maximum sustained surface winds are 130-140 Km/hour gusts 150 Km/hour around the system centre and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system centre with maximum wave height 25-28 feet.
"The favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear & upper-level divergence) can intensify the system further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) for at least next 24 hours," the PMD notification added.
The PMD said that Biparjoy is most likely to track further in the north-northeast direction towards Southeast Sindh-Indian Gujarat coast under the existing upper-level steering winds.
"Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue an update accordingly," it added.
In light of the development in the storm's progress, section 144 was imposed in Karachi earlier today.
Entry to the port city's beaches was banned, a notification from Karachi Commissioner announced.
The city's administration has banned fishing, sailing, swimming, and bathing at seas within the territorial limit of Karachi owing to the threat from June 11 till the "end of the storm."
The notification read that the decision had been taken to avoid any untoward incident of shipwreck or drowning.
Some 20,262 candidates appeared for CSS exam out of which 237 were confirmed for appointment
"Jahangir Tareen's party has neither offered me the secretary general's post nor have I accepted any such offer," says...
Rs52.8 billion and Rs6.9 billion have been designated for ongoing schemes and new schemes respectively
FinMin Dar tables coalition government's budget for FY24
Defence minister says PML-N is not threatened by Jahangir Tareen's Istehkam-e-Pakistan
"You allowed the case against a single family, was that your aim?" Justice Masood asks