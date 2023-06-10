Peshawar CCPO forms committee to probe humiliation of slain terrorist's body

KP Police personnel patrol area after an attack in Swat. —AFP

The capital city police officer (CCPO) Peshawar on Saturday formed a committee to probe the humiliation of a slain terrorist's body in the metropolis a few days back.

The CCPO also suspended the concerned station house officer (SHO) and ordered to initiate a departmental inquiry against him in connection with the incident.

The police on June 5 gunned down a militant — Azmat alias Malang — during an encounter in the Mattani area of Peshawar. Later the police tied the body of the militant to the bonnet of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) and shifted it to the police station while parading on the roads.

The high officials of the police took notice of the incident after a video of the alleged shameful episode went viral on social media.

According to the police officials, an inquiry committee headed by Saddar Circle superintendent of police (SP) will probe the incident.

Last month, Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi had urged Islamabad and the banned outfit to sit together for a dialogue as terrorism in Pakistan continued to claim innocent lives,

“It is requested that Pakistan and TTP sit together for dialogue,” the Taliban-led administration’s minister said while addressing an event in Islamabad.

Pakistan's anger has increased over the Taliban administration's failure to reign in TTP which is behind a new wave of terror in the country. The security situation in Pakistan's northern and southwestern provinces has worsened in recent months forcing the authorities to reiterate their commitment to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Islamabad had held several rounds of talks — brokered by Kabul — with the outlawed TTP but the negotiations failed last year after which the militant group started terror activities.