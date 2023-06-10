Maitreyi Ramakrishnan grateful for Mindy Kaling's mentorship in 'Never Have I Ever'

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, known for her role as Devi Vishwakumar in the hit Netflix series "Never Have I Ever," recently reflected on her journey and the significance of the show in an interview with CNN.

Ramakrishnan, who had no prior professional acting experience, auditioned for the role after responding to an open casting call from Mindy Kaling in 2019. She beat out over 15,000 other hopefuls to secure the part.

Now 21 years old, Ramakrishnan has become a breakout star, gaining recognition for her portrayal of the smart and bold protagonist in "Never Have I Ever."

In addition to her role on the show, she lent her voice to the character Priya Mangal in Pixar's "Turning Red" and is set to play Lizzie Bennet in the upcoming romantic comedy "The Netherfield Girls."

Ramakrishnan expressed gratitude for the opportunity and highlighted the support she received from Kaling and her fellow cast and crew members.

The young actress acknowledged the rarity of such representation in mainstream media and the impact it can have on audiences, especially for individuals who rarely see characters that look like them on screen.

As "Never Have I Ever" concludes with its fourth season, Ramakrishnan expressed hope for the future, anticipating more shows with better representation.

She encouraged fans to look forward to upcoming series that will continue to improve and provide diverse narratives.