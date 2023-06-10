From match-making to nuptials, couple weds in a week using 'Dil Ka Rishta' app

The matrimonial application, "Dil Ka Rishta," has set a new precedent by making the matchmaking process quick and efficient helping Waseem and Aroma to get married in no time.
The newly-married couple has revealed during Geo News programme "Hansna Mana Hai" that they engaged and tied the knot in a matter of week using "Dil Ka Rishta" app.
The couple revealed to programme host Tabish Hashmi that the application brought a new era of efficient matchmaking into their lives.
Waseem, tired of using fake apps, registered on the Dil Ka Rishta on a friend's recommendation. After creating his profile, he quickly found a compatible match. The families approved, and the wedding happened very quickly that it was hard to believe.
Arooma, the bride, discovered Waseem's profile on the app and liked it at first glance. Her family also approved and liked him, and within a week, they are now living happily. Both Waseem and Arooma expressed their gratitude to the Dil Ka Rishta app for its quick and reliable matchmaking service.
The Dil Ka Rishta app has gained immense trust of the users with as many as 245,337 successful matches have been made through the application, while the App contains around 1,295,000 verified profiles.
With a rigorous verification process and cross-checking of information by visiting the user’s home, the app guarantees authenticity. Waseem and Arooma's story showcases Dil Ka Rishta's unmatched success in fast and excellent matchmaking.
