Kazakhstan Airlines’ inaugural flight to land in Pakistan on July 8

ISLAMABAD: The highly-anticipated first flight of Kazakhstan’s SCAT Air Company from Almaty to Lahore is set to commence on July 8.
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan, in a press release, said that the flights will operate twice a week, specifically on Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilising the comfort of a Boeing 737 aircraft.
Passengers can already purchase tickets for this new and exciting route. Lahore is renowned as the cultural center of Pakistan, and it offers a fascinating experience for tourists.
The city boasts magnificent architecture, with the Lahore Fort being a prominent attraction.
The fort is a vast complex filled with palace structures, gardens, and exhibition halls. Visitors should also make a point to visit the Badshahi Mosque, explore the beautiful Chauburji Gardens, and take a tour of Aitchison College.
The launch of these direct flights will facilitate travel between Almaty and Lahore, allowing passengers to conveniently experience the cultural richness and architectural marvels of Lahore.
