George Clooney worries friends with his haggard appearance: ‘He needs to bulk up’

George Clooney has sparked concerns among his close friends with his haggard appearance as his pals believe he really needs to bulk up.

The Ticket to Paradise star has been looking downright scrawny, claimed Radar Online while citing an insider who said that his friends fear that the actor has picked his wife Amal Clooney’s eating habits.

"People were commenting on how thin George has gotten," the insider said while referring to his The Prince's Trust Awards appearance alongside Amal.

"His friends worry he's not taking proper care of himself,” the insider added. "He doesn't work out and has no muscle to brag about.”

The source continued: “He must feel a lot of pressure to maintain his weight and keep up with Amal since they make a lot of glam appearances together.”

"The consensus is he needs to bulk up more,” the insider shared before sharing that the actor and his wife are obsessed with being as thin as possible.

"Amal's known for eating the bare minimum — maybe hard-boiled egg for breakfast soup for lunch and chickpea salad for dinner,” the insider said.

The insider went on to share that Amal "would look great with some curves, but they both seem stuck in their thin zone."

"She got in great shape and was working out with a trainer, and it seemed like George might follow her lead — but that hasn't happened.”