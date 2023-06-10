Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have but one story to tell or more pointedly sell’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are standing accused of trying to ‘push’ their car chase story into the spotlight, once it was ‘made clear’ that Meghan Markle’s Women of Vision award wasn’t ‘sellable’.

Royal commentator Maureen Callahan broke down her thoughts about Meghan Markle.

She started the accusatory claim by pointing out how Meghan’s “speech was filled with the usual nonsense” like ‘be the visionary of your own life’, or that ‘change is just one action away’, with the Daily Mail.

Ms Callahan believes Meghan Markle “failed to galvanize” in the end, with her award not even making headlines.

But, when compared to the press coverage her ‘near catastrophic car chase’ received, “the world was set alight” in an instant.

Despite many doubting the entire ordeal, the couple inspired comparisons with Princess Diana.

So much so that Ms Callahan wound up admitting “These two are nothing if not predictable.”

However, despite the public uproar they are under fire for allegedly ‘utilizing’, “now that they've lost even the woke,” and it seems “time for another pivot.”

Before signing off Ms Callahan pointed out comparisons between the headlines for the award vs the car chase afterwards and commented, “Harry and Meghan may have once been royals, but in America, content is king.”

But “as the couple have made clear, they have but one story to tell. Or, more pointedly sell.”