Tarantino vs. MCU: Russo Brothers address director's comments on Marvel movies

Joe and Anthony Russo, directors known for their work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), have responded to Quentin Tarantino's critical comments about the franchise.

Speaking to The New Yorker Russo brothers suggested that Tarantino's perspective might be influenced by his relationship with the source material and his view of the manufactured process behind making Marvel movies.

“I don’t know if Quentin feels like he was born to make a Marvel movie,” Anthony Russo said, “which is maybe why he would feel like a hired hand doing it. It depends on your relationship to the source material.”

Anthony Russo speculated that Tarantino might feel like a hired hand rather than someone born to make a Marvel film. Joe Russo emphasized that what brings them the most fulfillment is building a sense of community around their work.

Tarantino, an Oscar-winning director, expressed his opposition to the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" and criticized the ecosystem of studio stars created by the franchise.

He argued that while actors playing Marvel characters may become famous, they don't necessarily become movie stars themselves.

He acknowledged that franchise characters like Captain America or Thor are the true stars, and this phenomenon has been widely discussed. Tarantino clarified that he neither loves nor hates the MCU films.

He mentioned that if these movies had been released when he was younger, he would have enjoyed them alongside other films. However, as he approaches the age of 60, he is not as excited about them. His main grievance with the franchise is that it dominates the current movie landscape, leaving little room for other types of films to thrive.