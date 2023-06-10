Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner 'bury the hatchet' for sake of Ben Affleck, kids

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are working to sort out their differences so that it would not affect their new family dynamics, making Ben Affleck "really happy."

The Alias star initiated a war with The Mother actor when she said in an interview that she is not a fan of seeing any of her family member being "made into a meme."

Garner was referring to Affleck’s viral bored expressions at the 2023 Grammys, but her comment which did not sit well with Lopez, who felt "humiliated" by her remarks.

Meanwhile, Garner is also not a fan of Lopez as she believes that it is “calculated” on the singer-actor’s part when she would "see her kids photographed out in public with J.Lo.”

However, an insider said that the ladies had to “made peace” with it after analyzing that a feud between them would affect the developing bond of their kids.

Ever since Ben Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez, they have blended their family together comprising of the Gone Girl star’s kids with Garner; Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and Lopez’s twins – Emme and Max.

As per OK Magazine, the source shared that Emme and Seraphina have gotten a lot closer and any rift between their mothers would impact their developing bond.

Hence, "Jen and J.Lo have since been able to resolve their differences, for the most part. Seraphina and Emme are super close, so that’s been a huge factor," the insider said.

"They realized they had no choice but to bury the hatchet,” the insider said. "They don’t want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them.”

“Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond," the source shared.

Speaking of Jennifer Garner, the insider said she “likes who Ben has become with J.Lo," adding, "He’s stepped up to the plate in many ways."

The insider went on to note that it’s highly unlikely that fans would see the ladies hanging out together, but they do have established a cordial relationship.

Recently, Lopez and Garner also "had a very pleasant chat when J.Lo dropped Emme off at Jen’s house,” the insider said, adding, "They are getting along, which makes Ben really happy.”