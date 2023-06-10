Irina Shayk eyeing on Tom Brady as her next boyfriend?

Irina Shayk is seemingly head over heels for Tom Brady, reveals insider.

The supermodel, who met the sportsman at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding last week, practically 'threw herself' over at the newly single dad of three.

“She followed him around all weekend,” an insider told PageSix. “She was throwing herself at him.”

However, it is also revealed that Tom “wasn’t interested” in Shayk and tried to diss any romantic advances.

Other celebrities at the wedding were Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, David Grutman and more.

This comes as Irina made headlines after allegedly rekindling romance with ex-partner Bradley Cooper.

A source revealed back in 2022 that Shayk is thrilled to be able to spend more time with her former partner as she has “never enjoyed being single."

"She always hoped they could find a way to make their relationship work again,” the source added while revealing that "Irina still has her own place in N.Y.C., she spends most of her time at Bradley's."

"Even though they always got along and co-parented well, their daughter is the happiest when they are all together," the insider shared.