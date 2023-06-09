Brittany Snow confesses trying to ‘focus’ on herself after her divorce from Tyler Stanaland

Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of her new movie, The Good Half at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, the actress explained what she’s been doing in the last few months following her divorce.

“I think everybody goes through really tough periods and then it's all in our perspective and how we deal with it, right?” said the 37-year-old.

The Hairspray star continued, “Because nobody's immune to tough periods in their life.”

However, Snow added, “All I'm trying to do is focus on myself and tune out the noise.”

For the unversed, Snow filed for divorce from Stanaland earlier in January. She tied the knot with Stanaland in March 2020.

Elsewhere in the interview, Snow also gushed about her The Good Half co-star Nick Jonas and the pair play siblings in the movie.

She told the outlet, “I am a Nick Jonas fan, specifically. Especially after doing this movie. I love him as a brother because we got to play brother and sister, but I got to know him as a human and as a person and as a brother.”

“I think he is so talented and also just a really, really good person that deserves all of the success. And you know, that's a hard thing to come by, when you're that successful and you deserve all of it, and so I wish him nothing but the best,” stated the actress.