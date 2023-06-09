Amy Schumer explains why she dropped out of Barbie movie

Amy Schumer has recently explained why she dropped out of the Barbie movie.
During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 8, Amy revealed that she signed on for the titular role in 2016 when Sony Pictures developed the movie.
However, she dropped out of the project a few months later.
Amy said, “I can't wait to see the movie, it looks awesome.”
“I think we said it was scheduling conflicts, that's what we said. But yeah, it really was just creative differences,” confessed the actress.
Amy explained, “But you know, there's a new team behind it, and it looks like it's very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing that movie.”
When Andy questioned if the original version of the movie was not “feminist and cool”, Amy replied, “Yeah”.
Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Amy talked about the original script for the Barbie movie.
Back in 2022, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Amy mentioned that she and Sony Pictures had different ideas of what the movie should be.
“They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” she added.
