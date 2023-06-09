Tom Holland reveals how ‘The Crowded Room’ changed his mind about TV roles

Tom Holland says Akiva Goldman's salesperson skills and the script of 'The Crowded Room' made him go for it

After his recent starring role in the dramatic thriller The Crowded Room, Tom Holland admitted that he had not planned on working in a television series. However, the exceptional script of Akiva Goldsman's show caused him to reconsider.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the Spider-Man actor shared that he does not have fixed plans for his career at the moment and selects his projects based on their screenplays

“To be perfectly honest with you, mate, I'm not actively looking for anything,” he said. “So for me, I really live by ‘Never say never.’ I'm open to everything. TV was definitely not on my radar, but my agents brought it to me. They told me about Akiva, they told me about the subject matter. They told me about the opportunity that this would bring as an actor, and it was music to my ears.”



Holland recently announced a break from work due to the mental struggle caused by playing Danny.

Talking about the character, he said, “Playing someone as volatile as Danny, someone with such extreme highs and lows, was like an amazing opportunity for me as an actor to try and stretch myself, but also to find a way to exist in the middle.”

“That's the hardest part. The extremes are easy. But finding that middle ground for me, the subtleties of that performance is what I'm really proud of. And I haven't really found a character in my career that's allowed me to do all three,” he concluded.