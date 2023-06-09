Jennifer Lawrence reveals why she opted for flip-flops at Cannes Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence has recently revealed why she opted for black flip-flops on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Hunger Games star said that she wasn’t making any “political statement” with her flip-flops.

“I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn’t,” she told the publication.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress revealed she had no idea that this would come out as a “whole controversy with people” wearing flats or like walking down the red carpet barefoot.

“I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big,” confessed the Hollywood star.

Lawrence mentioned that she had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture with her Anatomy of a Fall cast.

“I knew I would go down in the shoes that were a size too big,” disclosed the Causeway actress.

Therefore, Lawrence put on “the flip-flops”, and then everybody’s like, ‘What a statement! Wow’.”

“I’m all for making a statement. I just would want it to be on purpose.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Oscar winner discussed about working in No Hard Feelings with writer-director Gene Stupnitsky.

“I’ve known Gene for years, and he’s the funniest person I’ve ever met in my life,” shared the actress.

Lawrence pointed out that she was a little worried about how the movie would land.

“The closer you’re getting to like, the line and the more you are kind of dancing with the line, but of course, after you wrap something like that, you’re like, ‘Are we gonna be OK?’” added the actress.