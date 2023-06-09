Kaley Cuoco takes a stand against erotic scenes: ‘I'm past that, not my thing’

Kaley Cuoco has decided to use body doubles for erotic scenes and says she can 'fake' her way through it

Kaley Cuoco, who rose to fame with her performance in The Big Bang Theory, is making a conscious decision to avoid sex scenes in her acting career, stating "I'm not doing that anymore."



During an interview with USA Today, Cuoco disclosed that she had a stand-in with a fake belly to perform her sex scene in the Peacock series Based on a True Story.



Cuoco, who plays the lead role of Ava in the eight-episode comedy thriller series, mentioned that she was happy to have a body double step in for her during the shooting of the show, as she was pregnant at the time.



"I don't roll that way. I need someone else to do that stuff," she revealed to USA Today. "I'm past that. I'm not doing that anymore. Also, who wants to see that? Not my thing."

Furthermore, she spoke about her co-star Chris Messina's use of a body double for a tennis scene, emphasizing that such scenes can be faked using "movie magic."

"We don't have to do those things anymore. We can have someone else do it, and we can fake our way through."

Based on a True Story premiered on Peacock on Thursday and promises to be an exciting thriller for fans of the genre.